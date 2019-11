LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury indicted a Columbus man on two counts of armed robbery.

The charges also have a firearm enhancement against Devin Tate.

- Advertisement -

The alleged hold-up happened July 9 at a home on Byrnes Circle.

At the time, Columbus police told WCBI the victim let Tate and two other suspects inside the house.

No one was injured in the incident.