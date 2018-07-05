Columbus man killed in Georgia shooting, 4 suspects arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WCBI) – A robbery plan goes wrong, leaving a Columbus man dead with 4 others in jail – and it happened hundreds of miles away.

Police there believe the shooting victim, Jevontay Carr, 24, and the above suspects tried to stop motorists by pretending to have a broken down vehicle.

As a motorist slowed down near the decoy, the shooting reportedly began.

Investigators say Anthony Morris, Christopher Jacobs and Sellus Colvin were involved in the shoot-out that caught Carr in the crossfire.

The men are each charged with Felony Murder and Criminal Attempted Murder.

Pamela Barker is charged with Tampering with Evidence.

All four will be transported to Georgia from the Lowndes County Jail.

There is also a warrant outstanding for Anthony O’Neal of Columbus.

A LaGrange man, Malcom Jamal Holloway, is also charged with Felony Murder.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.