Columbus man on the run after child sex crime conviction captured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man found guilty of a child sex crime and who has been on the run for a week is in custody.

Elonzo Latham was arrested Tuesday morning in south Columbus.

Lowndes County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested him.

Latham was on trial for sexual battery. After a lunch break, he did not return for closing arguments.

A jury convicted him of having sex with and impregnating a 13-year-old.

Latham will be sentenced at a later date, where he faces 20 years to life in prison.

