COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man will spend more than 3 decades in prison for murder.

Darrion Walls pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

He will serve 35 years in prison and 5 years probation.

Walls shot Deanthony Jones multiple times in the parking lot of Sandfield One Stop.

This happened back in June 2016.

The murder suspect turned himself in to police.

There were also a number of retaliatory crimes after that deadly shooting.