Columbus man receives Golden Deeds award from Exchange Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Steve Greenough personifies the old saying, “Bloom where you’re planted”.

The transplanted Englishman has taken root in Columbus and has spread his spirit of volunteerism and service around the area.

On May 22, that spirit and action was rewarded when he received the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Exchange Club of Columbus.

Life brought Steve to Columbus twice, first by work, and later by choice, and he has spent his time giving back.

He works with Friendly City Gardens, Annunciation Catholic Church’s chapter of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, The Dream Center, and is a mainstay at Loaves and Fishes feeding ministry.

He said he’s honored, but he’s just one of many doing the work.

