Columbus man reported missing, last seen in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is missing after last being seen in Alabama.

Now, law enforcement is asking for the community’s help for more information on the case.

30-year-old Johnathan Hendrix was last seen Monday night at Love’s truck stop in Eutaw, Alabama.

Hendrix is reported to have been wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and blue sneakers.

He was also carrying a black bible.

It is possible that he may have boarded a bus.

If you have any information on Hendrix’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

