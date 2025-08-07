Columbus man reported missing, last seen in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is missing after last being seen in Alabama.
Now, law enforcement is asking for the community’s help for more information on the case.
30-year-old Johnathan Hendrix was last seen Monday night at Love’s truck stop in Eutaw, Alabama.
Hendrix is reported to have been wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and blue sneakers.
He was also carrying a black bible.
It is possible that he may have boarded a bus.
If you have any information on Hendrix’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.