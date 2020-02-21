Columbus man sentenced for West Alabama bank robbery

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was sentenced to prison in connection with the 2015 robbery of an Ethelsville, Alabama bank.

Quincy Martin, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Alabama after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

- Advertisement -

The crime happened at West Alabama bank in July of 2015. Investigators said Martin robbed the bank and left on foot. Details from bank employees and witnesses led to his arrest.

When Martin was indicted for the bank robbery, he was serving a 30-year sentence in Mississippi for holding up the Quality Inn and the Riverchase Inn.

His Alabama sentence will run concurrently with the Mississippi sentence.