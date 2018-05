LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus businessman will go to court, accused of shooting into his neighbor’s home.

Ken Hargett is charged with two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

A grand jury recently returned that indictment.

Hargett was arrested at his home back in January.

Columbus police say he originally called officers to say his home was being broken into.

There was no evidence of a burglary or home invasion.