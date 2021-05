COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man takes a plea bargain and will spend the next ten years in prison for manslaughter.

Eric Lamar Brewer was indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kwesi Hill Jr.

The shooting happened in October 2016 in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue South in Columbus.

Brewer was stopped by a Lowndes County deputy shortly after the shooting.

The gunman will also be on probation for five years after being released from prison.