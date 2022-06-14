Columbus Mayor briefed business and community leaders on city progress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin gets in a tune-up before next month’s State of the City Address.

Gaskin briefed Columbus and Lowndes County business and community leaders on the city’s progress over the past year.

One of the key issues has been the city’s financial health. When Gaskin took office, Columbus was a couple of years behind on its annual financial audits.

With the hiring of new Chief Financial Officer James Brigham earlier this year, that process is getting back on track.

“He is in the process of working with our auditors to get us caught up on the 2020 and 2021 audits. And yes, I am very confident he will be able to us determine the months ahead. There are still a lot of questions to be answered. We want to make sure we are completely transparent with the citizens,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Mayor Gaskin will give a full state of the city address in July.