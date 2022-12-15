Columbus mayor, city council held work session Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor and city council in Columbus held a work session this morning.

A couple of things on the agenda that were discussed were a noise ordinance and firework safety for the holidays, an issue with Sparklight customers, updates on garbage concerns, and the highly anticipated amphitheater.

“We have had discussions about going ahead and having events there even without it being completed. Those discussions are still happening, but we have been talking with our lobbyist and local legislatures about what the city’s ask will be this year from Jackson and the discussion we’re having today is to make that a priority for the city,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The mayor said he expects big things once everything is up and running.

