Columbus Mayor encourages trick or treaters to stay home

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – If you’ve got your trick or treat basket ready, Columbus leaders want you to turn off the lights on that idea.

Mayor Robert Smith issued a statement today asking residents to refrain from door-to-door trick or treating this Halloween.

He cites a continued health threat from COVID-19, as the reason behind the request.

Instead, Smith says families should attend some events that are being held in the community and not ask for treats at their neighbor’s house.

In fact, the Columbus Recreation Department is hosting a “Fall Fun Drive-Thru” at Propst Park on October 31st.

The mayor plans to add other events to his social media page in the coming days.