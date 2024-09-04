Columbus mayor Keith Gaskin updates on his health

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said his health is good and improving every day.

The mayor took two weeks off from his job at the urging of his family and doctors.

In what Gaskin said, at this point, his cholesterol was indeed high and is now being addressed.

He was also suffering from sleep deprivation brought on by stress.

In this morning’s press conference, Gaskin admitted it was not the best time of year, during the budget process, to leave.

He did thank city staff for their work in his absence.

Gaskin said he will reveal more about his health on his own time.

“I don’t have to talk about it. I wouldn’t have to say a single word about it by law, if it does not require you to. But as a public servant and someone that is leading the city, I felt like it was very important. I also wanna make those statements because maybe, it will help somebody not make the same mistakes I did. So I am going to do that and I am going to do it in the near future; but I am not answering anymore questions on it until that point. You can ask them, but the answer is that I’m going to talk about it in the near future”, said Gaskin.

Gaskin also encouraged any citizen to come to him and ask about his health and he would be happy to discuss the situation with them.

