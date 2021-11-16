Columbus Mayor is meeting people where they are with new walking campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Meeting people where they are, that’s one of the ideas behind a new initiative by Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Gaskin kicked off “Walking with the Mayor” this morning in the North Columbus neighborhood of Northaven Woods.

About a dozen residents joined the mayor to discuss issues facing the city and share ideas for the future as they walked through the neighborhood.

Gaskin started the program to see the city’s issues up-close and to meet people in surroundings that are more comfortable and less formal than an office or city council chamber.

“This is something I wanted to do as mayor; being able to walk with people in their neighborhoods; look at them eye to eye; hear their concerns, their ideas. I think that is my role as mayor to get out and meet as many citizens as possible,” said Mayor Gaskin.

“This is an excellent opportunity to get into the trenches. If you want to get to know people, you have to get among the people, and I think thisis what the mayor is doing,” said Larry Watson, Columbus Resident.

Anyone who would like to schedule a walk can do so by calling the Mayor’s Office.