Columbus Mayor spoke to the Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors Monday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin sets out to build a bridge of cooperation.

He spoke to the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors this morning.

City and county leaders have not always seen eye to eye on issues.

Gaskin says there are several projects the city and county can work together on to make the community stronger.

He specifically mentioned Propst Park and attracting retailers.

The new mayor also used the opportunity to introduce himself, with the hope of mending the relationship between city hall and the courthouse.