Columbus mayor takes action to curb litter problem with new campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is teaming up with Mother Goose and others to combat the city’s litter problem.

The mayor and the Pick It Up Possum Town Committee will launch the Don’t Be A Litter Critter, Pick It Up Possum Town campaign next week.

Gaskin said mostly the elderly pick up litter around their neighborhoods.

Mother Goose and Gaskin will visit elementary schools in the upcoming months to educate children about the harmful effects of littering.

He believed the students will encourage their parents to take on more responsibility in keeping Columbus clean.

