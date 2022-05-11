Columbus Mayor visits MUW’s Speech and Hearing center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next time Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin goes on a listening tour he should be able to hear what folks have to say.

Gaskin visited the Speech and Hearing Center on the campus of Mississippi University for Women for a hearing screening Wednesday morning.

May is National Better Hearing and Speech Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about communication disorders and the roles of audiologists and speech language pathologists.

Many Americans have some form of hearing loss and may not even realize it.

“As many as 15% of school-age children can have an unidentified hearing loss, and as many as 18% of adults can have unidentified hearing loss. Often times we are very good about going and getting our eyes tested each year, but people don’t always think about getting their hearing tested,” said Kathy Shapley, Department Chair.

The W’s Speech and Hearing Center provides a wide array of testing and treatment services for Speech, Language, and Hearing issues.