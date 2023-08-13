Columbus mentoring program holds annual back to school car show

Many people lined up their cars to show off both the interior and exterior of their Corvettes

COLUMBUS- A local mentoring organization is going outside the pavement, hoping to reach community kids.

I Am Mentoring Program held its annual back-to-school car show.

Members of the community and out-of-towners lined up their cars to show off the interior and exterior pof their Corvettes.

Founder of the organization Madison Darnell believes that cars will attract parents, students and that a larger message can be learned.

“Young kids like cars, so I just wanted to show them that these things are tangible,” Darnell said. “You can achieve these things lot of these guys are local some of them are from out of town, but the community I want this event to reflect the community in which we are. So a lot of these guys are from here, so they wanted to give back and that was the way to do it.”

I Am Mentoring Program was able to give out hundreds of school supplies.