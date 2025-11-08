Columbus merchants team up for weekend Holiday Open House

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be early November, but there is already a December vibe in the streets of Downtown Columbus.

Main Street Columbus and downtown merchants are teaming up for a Holiday Open House this weekend.

Stores are getting spruced up and marking down prices to get people in the Christmas shopping spirit.

Some will be operating special hours, including opening on Sunday.

The Holiday Open House runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, November 8, and from 1 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, November 9.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X