Columbus Middle School’s original production takes center stage

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An original production is coming to life onstage at Columbus Middle School.

Theater students have been working for the past eight weeks on a play written and directed by their teacher.

The 36 students in the cast also helped build the sets and design the costumes for “The Princess, the Dragon, and the Mask.”

They’ve been rehearsing four days a week for more than two hours each day.

Chelsea Petty described her play as fun and light-hearted.

“So the play is actually a fairy tale, but it’s a fairy tale told from the point of view of a five-year-old girl. So, it has a modern twist that has a lot of turns and plot twists in it and it gets really silly at times just because it’s the imagination of a little kid,” said Chelsea Petty, CMS drama teacher.

“You just get you get to be yourself. You get to, like you get to step out of yourself and become a character,” said Cameron Baldwin, cast member.

The play opens on October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Columbus Middle Auditorium. You can also catch it on October 27 at 6:30 p.m.

