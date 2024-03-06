Columbus moves forward with annexation plans

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- While there were some surprise moves at the State Capital Tuesday, there was no surprise from the Columbus City Council.

On a 4-2 vote, the Council approved moving forward with annexing two parcels on the city’s southern and eastern borders.

While the outcome was predictable, there was some debate before the vote.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Jacqueline DiCicco brought up data that many people in the last area annexed by the city 10 years ago still don’t have full access to city services.

Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones countered that a survey from Columbus Light and Water showed that they didn’t want city services. DiCicco said those surveys used a very small sample.

DiCicco also pointed out that taxes for property owners in the area will go up around 35 percent, and car tags for all in the area will increase.

The vote is the beginning of the process; The next phase will be to petition the Chancery Court and post public notices in the areas to be annexed.