Columbus Municipal Court soon to have software to help track down people who owe fines

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’s Municipal Court will soon have a new tool to help find people who owe fines.

At the December 30 work session, the City Council voted to enter into a contract with LexisNexis Risk Solutions for software that would help the Municipal Court more efficiently track down people who have outstanding fines.

In just the past two years, those fines represent about $71,000 of uncollected revenue.

The price tag for the software subscription is about $2,400 a year.

The LexisNexis system begins with the person’s last known address and works from there to detect further activity that can pinpoint their current address.

This will help the notices get to the right address or help police better find people who refuse to pay.

It’s part of broader changes to the Municipal Court System.

“So, all this goes hand-in-hand with what I said when I was elected, that we were going to revamp the court system, revamp code enforcement, along with building inspections. So, these were just some of the things that are coming to fruition,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

The court can issue arrest warrants for people with unpaid fines.

