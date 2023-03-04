Columbus Municipal School District host job fair

COLUMBUS, Miss ( WCBI ) – There are open positions that need to be filled within the Columbus Municipal School District

People in the community or surrounding areas that were interested in applying, attended the job fair.

Hosted by CMSD Potential employees were able to learn about the different positions available and talk with others who are already a part of the falcon family.

Director of Human Resources, LaToya Evans says they chose to do the event on a Saturday so more people in the community could come out and take their time to learn about the district and its opportunities.

” Columbus Municipal School District is a great place to work. We are a team here. We help one another out as you can look around and see. We are all here early and go to each other tables making sure everyone has what they need. It’s a great place to work we are a true family here,” said Evans.

For more information on available jobs, you can contact the Columbus Municipal School District.