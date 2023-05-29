Columbus native and veteran shares the significance of Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Memorial Day travel and festivities have begun.

WCBI caught up with some people who share the holiday’s significance.

During the Civil War, communities became hospitals for wounded soldiers and the final resting place for some.

According to the CEO of Visit Columbus, Nancy Carpenter, in 1866, a group of women in the town decided not to let the war line divide their sympathy, and they placed flowers on both Confederate and Union graves soldiers alike.

“These men are some father, they are someone’s son, someone’s brother, and I can’t do this without sharing the grief and the compassion for all of the soldiers,” Carpenter said.

Retired Army Veteran and founder of Operation Continue Service Sgt. Melvin Gatewood says Memorial Day activities may seem fun yet they were bought with a price.

“It really didn’t even hit me until after I came home, then realized a lot of my friends and fellow service members didn’t come home with me, that yes, everyone doesn’t make it home. I often tell people while they are enjoying their hot dog and hamburger to remember that someone paid the price and some the ultimate sacrifice,” Gatewood said.

And one of the sacrifices Sgt.Gatewood says he’ll never forget.

“In 2005 I was injured in a Humvee explosion where a good friend of mine, Sgt. Tommy Little, passed away,” Gatewood said.

And now Gatewood continues to spread his message of honor and hope for veterans by…

Remembering those who have fallen while supporting those who still stand.

Gatewood says his plans for memorial day extend past this weekend, as there will be a three-mile memorial ruck march to remember a Noxubee County soldier.