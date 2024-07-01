Columbus native Chuck Box hired by Texas as Director of Program Development

Columbus native Chuck Box was hired by Texas baseball as the Longhorns’ director of program development. He served in the same role for Texas A&M the past three years and then followed head coach Jim Schlossnagle from College Station to Austin.

With Box on staff, the Aggies advanced to the College World Series two of the past three seasons and made it to the championship series this year (lost to Tennessee in three games).

Before his time in the SEC, Box was the head coach of Jackson Prep and Hartfield Academy for a combined 16 seasons. He also worked as ICC’s head coach from 1998 through the 2002 season.