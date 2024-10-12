Columbus native hosts third annual Zumba in Pink event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus native is spreading awareness about breast cancer through dancing and exercising.

Local breast cancer survivors and supporters gathered near the Tennessee Williams home for a Zumba class.

Guest speakers also spoke to the crowd about women’s health and wellness.

The event coordinator Stephanie Jones said she wants to continue to push awareness, and support for women’s health.

“My good friend Desiree Krieger was diagnosed in 2019, and she went for her first mammogram,” said Jones. “That just made me want to go out and do something for our community, and give back to our community.”

All of the donations raised for the event went towards the Capitol Imaging Services, to help women receive mammograms.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X