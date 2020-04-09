Columbus-Native Woodard II Enters 2020 NBA Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State sophomore forward Robert Woodard II has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Columbus-native has not signed an agent, and will maintain his college eligibility as he goes through the NBA Draft evaluation process.
Woodard II had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 11.4 points per game, while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 43% from three. Woodard II also added 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and one block per game.
Woodard is a projected first-round pick according to ESPN, ranked as the 24th best prospect in the upcoming draft.