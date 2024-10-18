Columbus non-profit provides funding for Breast cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s important for women to get mammograms.

To help those who might can’t afford it, Zumba in Pink raises funds and awareness for Breast Cancer.

Stephanie Jones, the founder of the non-profit, presented a check to the Imaging Center of Columbus on October 18.

This is the 3rd annual event.

“Today is the day that we presented the money to the Imaging Center and we actually did more than what we did on last year. I want the ladies to know that early detection can help save lives”, said Stephanie Jones, founder of Zumba in Pink.

Zumba in Pink raised $5,225 for women who are in need of a mammogram and there are more funds to come.

