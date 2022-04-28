Columbus officials discussing how to utilize city amphitheater

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus officials are finally discussing plans on how to bring the city’s amphitheater to life.

The outdoor facility was impacted by a flood that destroyed its electrical wiring.

Today, The second meeting in just a week between community members, officials, and stakeholders took place.

Some key talking points have revolved around how to improve the concession stand and restroom areas.

Mayor Gaskin says the planning is still in its early stages but the city’s amphitheater has great potential.

“We’ll with the discussion that they’ve had so far that I’ve been privy to is possible a three day event that would start o nah Friday and start on a Sunday. Having an opening with music that would be kid friendly in the beginning then as the weekend progresses, having music that would be music that’s appealing to all citizens. Then a Sunday event with local churches would be involved with gospel music,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

No date is set but Mayor Gaskins hopes to kick off the first event in October.