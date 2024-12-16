Columbus Pastor announces he’s running for mayor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Pastor is officially announcing that he is running for mayor.

Darren Leach made the official announcement, during his press conference at Genesis Church this morning, December 16.

The Columbus native said he wants to rebuild the community and improve infrastructure, public safety, and youth and recreation.

Leach also said he also wants to improve economic development in the friendly city and make the city a better place for his children, and others.

“What they can expect is unity, and they can expect that I am not just talking about it, we are doing it now. I am working with people, and we are doing things that normally do not happen. Think about this, the sitting Mayor who does not look like me, is the one who endorsed me, and that is already different. What we want to do is take that difference and put it together, and raise the standard in our city,” said Leach.

January 31 of next year, is the qualifying deadline for a municipal election.

