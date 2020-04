Corey Rice, 32, is also wanted for aggravated assault.

Columbus police were called to 22nd Street South and Bell Avenue this past Saturday for the gunfire.

Investigators believed an argument led to the shooting.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said two other people were in a vehicle with Rice. They were also wanted by officers.

Shelton did not release those suspect’s names.

The victim had serious injuries after the shooting.