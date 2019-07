COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have recovered a vehicle taken in an alleged armed robbery.

The reported hold-up happened at a home on Byrnes Circle Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said a Chrysler 300 was recovered.

Investigators are still searching for possible suspect Kajarius Anderson.

Shelton told WCBI that the victim and suspect know each other.

No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.