Columbus PD investigate fatal shooting of a young man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 28.

CPD responded to the 200 block of Constance Lane.

Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI there was one fatality involved.

The victim is a young male, and more information will be released at a later date.

This case is currently under investigation.

