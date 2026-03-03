Columbus PD searching for suspect in Aggravated Domestic Violence case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a suspect in an Aggravated Domestic Violence case.

According to the department, a female victim reported that she had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute around 8:09 a.m. on March 3.

A warrant was issued for Deandre Dawan Stancil for Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Stancil is considered armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department.