Columbus police are investigating a stabbing incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police are investigating a stabbing incident.

It happened on 1000 Shady Street around 10 p.m. on September 3.

Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI two men were arguing when one stabbed the other.

The victim received treatment on the scene.

No arrests have been made but police do have a person of interest.

This incident remains under investigation.