Columbus police are investigating two shootings that are possibly related

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating two shootings that investigators believe are related.

The first shooting happened at the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street this past Friday.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the victim was stopped at the intersection when a car pulled up and started firing.

The unidentified man then tried to drive himself to the hospital and crashed at the intersection of Bluecutt Road and Chickasaw Drive.

A second shooting happened on Saturday in the 15-hundred block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Shelton believes a gunman came out from behind a building and shot into a car that had five men inside.

One of those men was hit by a bullet.

Both gunshot victims remain in an out-of-town hospital.

Shelton tells WCBI detectives have people of interest in both shootings.