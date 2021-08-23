Columbus Police search for “I DO WHAT I WANT” Dollar General burglar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A man makes a fashion statement while committing a burglary.

Columbus Police are looking for this man who threw a brick through the glass of a Dollar General Saturday morning and stole several cases of beer.

The incident happened around 1 A.M. at the Dollar General on Main Street right next door to the Columbus Police Department.

The suspect was ironically wearing a grey shirt with the words “I DO WHAT I WANT” written on the front.

Police now want your help to find out who he is and where he may be.

You can call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the free anonymous P3 smartphone app.