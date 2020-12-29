Columbus Police are reminding people to not use fireworks in city limits

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Year’s Eve is just days away and Columbus Police are reminding folks who live in city limits that fireworks should not be invited to the party.

Fireworks are banned in most cities throughout the area, and those bottle rockets could end up blowing up your wallet.

The fine for setting off fireworks in city limits is almost Two hundred and fifty dollars.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says firing a gun is also illegal within city limits. Those celebratory shots could cost you up to four hundred dollars in fines.

“Fireworks can be very dangerous. For instance, a sparkler burns at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It can cause third-degree burns, or you take a firecracker and put it in your hand, it could explode in your hand and you could lose a finger, so again, we’re talking about rounds that are being fired up into the air, to celebrate,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton. “Them rounds if they go up they gone come down.”

Shelton says people should also remain socially distant during new year’s eve and abide by COVID-19 protocols.