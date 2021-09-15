Columbus Police are seeing an uptick in the number of car burglaries

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are seeing an uptick in the number of car burglaries.

In just the past couple of days, officers have responded to several burglaries in neighborhoods across the city.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says there are simple things people can do, like hiding valuables, or better yet, taking them inside, park in well-lit areas when you can, and always lock your car doors.

These steps can make the thief’s job harder.

Meanwhile, the Police have some new tools to make their job easier.