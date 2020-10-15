Columbus Police are still looking for James Ryan Taylor

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Three months and still no sign of 39-year-old James Ryan Taylor.

Taylor has been missing since July 14th.

- Advertisement -

According to his mother, Laura Taylor, James stopped by her house on Plymouth Road in Columbus to visit that night.

Laura says to her it was just a normal time with her son as they ate dinner and spent time together.

Taylor’s mother says the Columbus Police Department continues to follow every lead and updates her on a regular basis.

If you have any information, call 911.