Columbus Police are still looking for James Ryan Taylor

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Three months and still no sign of 39-year-old James Ryan Taylor.
Taylor has been missing since July 14th.
According to his mother, Laura Taylor, James stopped by her house on Plymouth Road in Columbus to visit that night.
Laura says to her it was just a normal time with her son as they ate dinner and spent time together.
Taylor’s mother says the Columbus Police Department continues to follow every lead and updates her on a regular basis.
If you have any information, call 911.