Columbus Police arrest a man after a stabbing on Railroad Street

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police have made an arrest in a stabbing on Railroad Street.

Officers were called to the 800 block on Thursday night, where they found 47‑year‑old William Jones with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Investigators say the stabbing happened during a physical altercation and identified 45‑year‑old Tyshun Hudson as the suspect.

Hudson was located the following day and taken into custody without incident.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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