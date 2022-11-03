Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police make an arrest and release the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus.

The shooting happened around 8 PM Sunday on 21st Street North. CPD officials tell WCBI the juvenile will be charged with Capital Murder. The charges come from the seriousness of the crime and the fact that a weapon was involved.

Ward will appear before a judge at a later time for a bond hearing. He is currently in the Lowndes County Jail. Police believe the victim was an innocent bystander and the suspect was intending to shoot someone else.