Columbus Police being recognized as heroes for saving a child who accidentally shot themselves
Columbus Police Chief and public information officers are being called heroes after they saved a child that accidently shot themselves.
Columbus Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 pm at 8th Avenue North and 15th Street North.
Officers say the victim suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand and leg. Chief Joseph Daughtry and Officer Bryan Moore were first on scene and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
The victim was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.