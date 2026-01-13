Columbus Police being recognized as heroes for saving a child who accidentally shot themselves

Columbus Police Chief and public information officers are being called heroes after they saved a child that accidently shot themselves.

Columbus Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 pm at 8th Avenue North and 15th Street North.

Officers say the victim suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand and leg. Chief Joseph Daughtry and Officer Bryan Moore were first on scene and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The victim was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

