Columbus police continue to search for man wanted on a drug charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for a man wanted on a drug charge and wanted for questioning in a homicide.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Terry Brooks is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge and felon in possession of a weapon charge.

Detectives also want to talk to him about the shooting death of 20-year-old Frank Edwards.

No one has been arrested in the November 30th homicide.

The shooting happened in the front yard of a home on 12th Avenue South.

Investigators have interviewed multiple people in the case but no charges have been filed.

Shelton says there were a number of people inside of the car when the deadly gunfire happened.

A car has been recovered in the case.

Shelton believes Edwards knew the person that shot him.

A second person was wounded in the shooting but did not have life-threatening injuries.