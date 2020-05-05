Columbus Police Department cracking down on city’s curfew

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department has cracked down on the city’s curfew.

Due to the coronavirus spread, the city has been under a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Chief Fred Shelton said officers have been pretty relaxed when it comes to issuing tickets for people past curfew, but he said that would no longer be the case.

The uptick in coronavirus cases caused concern and the chief said unless you’re out for essential reasons, and it’s after ten — be prepared to get a ticket.

“If I come to your house, and you’re having a birthday party or a barbeque, and it’s after you’re getting a citation. We’re in a pandemic. The numbers in Mississippi are going up. We’re over 7.000 cases and 200 deaths. That’s serious. And we want people to take this seriously,” explained Shelton.

Shelton also encouraged residents to wear masks when out in public.