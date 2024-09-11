Columbus Police Department in preparation for harsh weather

cpd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus police department is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

Chief Joseph Daughtry saying his officers have their vehicles fueled up and stocked and flashlights and radio’s charged.

He said officers are first responders so that means all hands will be on deck.

He also said if the power goes out he want’s the citizens of Columbus to know CPD will have extra officers on hand to make sure criminals don’t take advantage.

“we’re gonna error on the side of questions, to make sure we have adequate officers on the streets. Not only to answer calls, but to answer concerns. Sometimes when storms like this happen, you have people that call 911 from all over the country with people checking on loved ones because they just can’t get them. Either they cant answer the phone, like you mentioned power might be out”, said Daughtry.

Daughtry wants citizens to remember that 911 is only for emergency calls.

He asked that people not flood the 911 line with power outage calls.

