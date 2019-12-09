Columbus Police Department officer arrested for domestic violence, residential burglary

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer remained in jail Monday morning on charges of domestic violence.
Lowndes County Chief Deputy Greg Wright confirmed his department arrested a CPD officer Sunday night.
Melvin Shirley Jr. was booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail about 9:55 p.m.
When a law enforcement officer is charged with a crime, the common practice is to move that person out of their area of jurisdiction.
He was also charged with residential burglary.
Shirley was apparently on-duty at the time.
City of Columbus spokesman Joe Dillon said Police Chief Fred Shelton will request placing Shirley on administrative leave.
But since it is a personnel matter, the city has no further comment.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.