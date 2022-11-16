Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters.

The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store.

This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.

If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800) -530-7151.

