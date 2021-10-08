Columbus police department to host faith and blue weekend

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Police Department is taking a faith-based approach to connecting with the community.

The department is hosting “Faith and Blue Weekend.”

The nation-wide event features with activities in communities to build connections between officers and and the people they serve and protect.

The weekend kicks off tonight with a vigil where members of the department and the faith community will share prayers.

Other events include a unity march and movie night through Sunday.