Columbus Police have installed new Neighborhood Watch Cameras

The goal for officers is to have an extra investigative tool for when a crime is committed in the area of the camera.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus leaders move forward with installing Neighborhood Watch Cameras.

The cameras are going up across the city.

The casings that houses the dual cameras are put on poles and have blue lights.

Police are not releasing the location of the recording devices.

Detectives hope they can see a car drive by or a person walking down the street that might help with a case.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says police will not invade your privacy with the cameras.